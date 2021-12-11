Basketball scoreboard: Bales paces balanced North Hall scoring in win against West Hall

Andrew Bales scored 22 points for the North Hall boys in a 96-49 win against West Hall on Friday.
Ellijah Gaddy and Robert Terry each added 15 points for the Trojans.
FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 75, CHESTATEE 70: Jackson Owens had a team-high 23 points for the Falcons on Friday.
Tyleek Worth and Jack Burney each added 17 points for Flowery Branch.
For Chestatee, Colton Wilbanks had a game-high 31 points.
Peyton Phillips and Cade Williams each added 11 points for the War Eagles.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 67, RIVERSIDE MILITARY 51: Harrison Cooper scored a game-high 20 points for the Lions on Friday, while Isaiah Rico chipped in 16 points.
Also for Lakeview Academy (5-2, 2-0 Region 6-A private), Jack Collins scored 12 points.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts St. Francis at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 47, CHESTATEE 43: Shaina Kriews had 21 points for the Lady Falcons who rallied from a seven-point hole after the first period on Friday.
Deniya Randolph scored 10 points for Flowery Branch.
CEDAR SHOALS GIRLS 50, EAST HALL 34: Audrey Griffin had 19 points for the Lady Vikings on Friday in Athens. Up next, East Hall hosts Commerce at 3 p.m. Saturday.
EAST FORSYTH GIRLS 62, CHEROKEE BLUFF 45: Taliah Gaither had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Bears on Friday in Gainesville.
Senior Timber Gaither finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals for Cherokee Bluff.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.
