Sunbelt League: Gainesville Braves pick up doubleheader sweep of Waleska Wild Things

Joe Sutton and Josh Shuler connected on back-to-back homers in the opener for the Gainesville Braves as it beat the Waleska Wild Things 6-1 and 12-7 in a Sunbelt League doubleheader on Saturday at Ivey-Watson Field. With the wins, the Braves (7-7) have won 7 of their last 10 games.
Will Mapes had a homer in the seventh inning of Game 1 for Gainesville.
In the nightcap, the Braves rallied from a four-run hole with nine runs late. In the seventh inning, the Braves tied the score with Hudson Sapp’s two-run homer.
Tonight, Gainesville faces the Gwinnett Astros at Ivey-Watson Field.