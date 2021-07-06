Sunbelt League Baseball: Gainesville Braves take down Gwinnett Astros 10-9

Chestatee High graduate Joe Sutton hit his fourth home run of the season, helping send the Gainesville Braves to a 10-9 win against the Gwinnett Astros on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field.
Lavossier Fisher went 3 for 4 for Gainesville (8-7), along with a home run and a pair of RBIs.
Braves starter Rob Hamby threw four innings without allowing an earned run.
With the game tied 9-9 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Josh Shuler drew a walk for Gainesville and scored the go-ahead run after three walks.
On Wednesday, Gainesville visits the Gwinnett Astros.