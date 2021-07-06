By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Sunbelt League Baseball: Gainesville Braves take down Gwinnett Astros 10-9
Chestatee High graduate Joe Sutton connected in his fourth homer of the season for Gainesville
Chestatee High graduate Joe Sutton hit his fourth home run of the season, helping send the Gainesville Braves to a 10-9 win against the Gwinnett Astros on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field. 

Lavossier Fisher went 3 for 4 for Gainesville (8-7), along with a home run and a pair of RBIs. 

Braves starter Rob Hamby threw four innings without allowing an earned run. 

With the game tied 9-9 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Josh Shuler drew a walk for Gainesville and scored the go-ahead run after three walks. 

On Wednesday, Gainesville visits the Gwinnett Astros. 


Regional events