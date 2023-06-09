By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
North Hall graduate Reese Olson continues to hold his own on the mound for Detroit Tigers
Reese_Olson.jpg
Detroit Tigers pitcher Reese Olson, a North Hall High graduate, delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. Photo by Associated Press - photo by Chris Szagola

North Hall graduate Reese Olson has continued to show he belongs in the big leagues. 

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers’ 23-year-old right-hander threw five innings and allowed three hits and an earned run en route to taking a no-decision in a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. 

With another solid outing, Olson has now twice gone five innings on the mound for the Tigers since his call-up May 31 from Triple-A Toledo.

In his first career start, Olson threw five hitless innings before giving up a pair of singles in the sixth inning in a loss to the Chicago White Sox on June 2. 

