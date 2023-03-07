High school baseball: Lesson learned, Cherokee Bluff protects No. 1 ranking with walk-off win over Seckinger

Early on, it appeared Cherokee Bluff would cruise after taking advantage of two Seckinger (4-6) errors, stolen bases by Vokal and Ty Corbin and Bryce England’s RBI single for a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.



But the Bears struggled against starter Tyler Green and lefty reliever Shia Carnish for the better part of the next five innings, while Seckinger got both those runs back on JoJo Montgomery’s two-run single in the top of the third.

And when the Jaguars took advantage of two hit batsmen and a walk to take a 3-2 lead on Sebastian Hernandez’s RBI single in the top of the fifth, it looked like Cherokee Bluff’s stay atop the state poll might be a brief one.

However, after moving from his third base position to take the mound with the bases loaded and nobody out, Vokal allowed just the one run to give the Bears a chance, with a little help from Ty Corbin when he gunned down Jim Kasuya at the plate, who was initially called safe before being ruled out after running out of the baseline to avoid the tag, to end the top of the fifth.

“I knew there was a chance I’d go in (to pitch) in the middle of the inning,” said Vokal (2-0), who allowed just the one hit and no earned runs and struck out six hitters over the game’s final three innings and went 1-for-4 with two steals and a run scored at the plate. “I just knew that whatever the situation was, I had to minimize the damage. My whole mentality with bases loaded and no outs was the limit the damage.”

By coming through in the clutch in the fifth, Vokal showed plenty of the confidence and poise to overcome some unexpected adversity, something that eventually carried over to the rest of the team.

It also may be related to what some of his teammates believe is perhaps one of the biggest differences Cherokee Bluff this year from some years past.

“I think it’s that everybody enjoys being around each other,” said senior right fielder Brett House. “Outside of baseball, everybody enjoys being around each other. I think this team isn’t just going to let the game define us. We’re all going to still be buddies outside of baseball, too.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s much pressure on you (when the team falls behind) because you know you can trust the guy behind you in the lineup because it seems like everybody’s hitting for us. It just take so much weight off your shoulders when you can trust the guy behind you.”’

House proved worthy of that trust in the bottom of the inning after catcher Caleb Miele drew a lead-off walk and courtesy runner Tanaka Mukono advanced to second on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt.

One out later, the Mississippi State signee delivered a single through the hole between third and short to bring Mukono plateward to pull the Bears even at 3-all.

Then, after Vokal set down the next six Seckinger hitters in order in the top of the sixth and seventh, House and Georgia Southern signee Bryce England were catalysts for Cherokee Bluff in the bottom of the seventh.

England’s second hit of the game, a one-out single, put the potential winning run on, and advanced to second when House was able to work a walk from Carnish to move that potential game-winner into scoring position.

England eventually tagged up and moved to third on K.T. Thompson’s sharp line-out to right, bringing Landon Kemp to the plate.

The sophomore second baseman sent a chopper toward his Seckinger counterpart Malachi Jeffries, who was playing deep in the hole on the right side.

The younger Kemp then used his speed and hustle to get down the first base line and slide into first ahead of Jeffries, whose rushed throw ended up getting away, allowing England to scamper home with the winning run, and keep Cherokee Bluff’s season-long winning streak intact at eight.

The play also prompted Kemp to point out something else he believes is behind the Bears’ hot start to the season, in addition to their talent, depth and excellent team chemistry.

“I think they love to work,” Kemp said. “They come every day, and they want to get better. It doesn’t matter what we ask them to do, they’re going to work hard and go hard. I’m super proud of them. It’s a great group of guys. They love each other, love playing with each other. I’m proud of them.”