High school baseball: Eighth-ranked North Hall commits costly mistakes in loss to No. 2 North Oconee

And Monday’s 9-2 loss to No. 2 North Oconee (7-1, 2-1 Region 8-4A) in Gainesville showed the veteran Trojans coach how far they have to go in order to become a state contender, once again.



Marking the third region crossover game for North Hall (8-3, 1-2), it made three fielding errors, hit three Titans batters with a pitch at the plate and surrendered eight walks.

And, making Flow more frustrated, was there was no sense of urgency with his club, which still has all 12 games against subregion opponents still to come, which will decide seeding for the region tournament.

“I told them after the game that they’ve got to compete better,” Flow said. “I can live with the errors and live with the on-the-field mistakes, but competing is what we have to learn to do.”

Tied 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning, North Oconee found all the cushion it needed with a four-run inning.

Wyatt Land started with a walk and Nolan Morris reached on a hit for the Titans from the bottom of the order for North Oconee.

Then, Titans lead-off hitter Cale Stricklin cashed in.

Showing bunt, North Oconee’s catcher drew his bat back and drilled a double to the wall to plate both runs.

In the fifth inning, Titans shortstop Grayson Godbee drew a two-out walk to load the bases for the defending Class 4A state champions.

North Oconee center fielder Kyle Jones delivered a two-run double to make its lead six runs.

“North Oconee is who they are for a reason,” North Hall’s coach said. “You can’t allow eight walks, three hit batters to a team that’s nationally ranked and one of the best teams in the state of Georgia.”

Despite it being a top-10 matchup, North Hall’s coach opted to rest his top arms to be ready for the first three-game series in subregion play against East Forsyth, starting March 13.

This season, the Trojans will rely on senior Landon Lee, who hasn’t thrown in four months, but might get a couple innings on the mound Wednesday against Cedar Shoals, his coach said.

North Hall’s No. 1 and 2 starters will be freshman left-hander Kaleb Sexton and sophomore right-hander Mills Lothridge, Flow said.

Against North Oconee, senior Brantley Watson got the start and threw 1 2/3 innings, before giving way to junior right-hander Luke Sanders.

The bright spot for the Trojans was junior Jon Jon Read who singled in all three plate appearances, which included an RBI single in the third inning.

North Hall scored its first run in the second inning after Lothridge reached on a two-base error, then scored on a fielder’s choice by Sexton.

After a trip to Athens on Wednesday to face Cedar Shoals, North Hall wraps up the week will a game against Seckinger (4-6) on Friday at Cottrell Field.



