Five Things to Know: Gainesville clawing back into becoming a contender, Region 7-3A tough top to bottom

Friday was a relatively slow day for high school baseball as most programs in Hall County prepare to start playing region games next week.

Through the first five weeks of the regular season, here’s five things that stand out for prep baseball in Hall County.

1. GAINESVILLE IS BACK: With a 7-3 win against Duluth on Wednesday, the Red Elephants wrapped up non-region play with a 7-3 mark.

Now, the brutal 18-game stretch of games for the Red Elephants in Region 6-7A is set to commence Monday against Lambert (7-3) at Ivey-Watson.

There’s no denying that it will be tough for Gainesville to earn one of four playoff spots in easily one of the toughest regions in the state’s highest classification.

However, the Red Elephants have adequate talent for fourth-year coach Adam Miller to make things interesting, playing in the league with the six biggest public schools in Forsyth County.

The development of talent in Gainesville’s program is easy to spot as it chases its first playoff appearance since 2018.

The Red Elephants’ pitching rotation has lots of options, led by right-handers William Scott and Anthony Lugo, and lefty Tanner Allen, to name a few.

It’s a safe bet that in 2022 Gainesville be able to improve a lot on its 1-17 region record last season.

However, it will come against some of the best programs in 7A, the region led by No. 1 South Forsyth (7-0) and No. 2 North Forsyth (9-2).

“The enthusiasm is back with our program, now we got to come back out and keep winning more games,” Miller said after beating Duluth.

The Red Elephants have historically had one of the best baseball programs in the state, winning five state titles in the past 25 years.