Five Things to Know: Gainesville clawing back into becoming a contender, Region 7-3A tough top to bottom

Friday was a relatively slow day for high school baseball as most programs in Hall County prepare to start playing region games next week.
Through the first five weeks of the regular season, here’s five things that stand out for prep baseball in Hall County.
1. GAINESVILLE IS BACK: With a 7-3 win against Duluth on Wednesday, the Red Elephants wrapped up non-region play with a 7-3 mark.
Now, the brutal 18-game stretch of games for the Red Elephants in Region 6-7A is set to commence Monday against Lambert (7-3) at Ivey-Watson.
There’s no denying that it will be tough for Gainesville to earn one of four playoff spots in easily one of the toughest regions in the state’s highest classification.
However, the Red Elephants have adequate talent for fourth-year coach Adam Miller to make things interesting, playing in the league with the six biggest public schools in Forsyth County.
The development of talent in Gainesville’s program is easy to spot as it chases its first playoff appearance since 2018.
The Red Elephants’ pitching rotation has lots of options, led by right-handers William Scott and Anthony Lugo, and lefty Tanner Allen, to name a few.
It’s a safe bet that in 2022 Gainesville be able to improve a lot on its 1-17 region record last season.
However, it will come against some of the best programs in 7A, the region led by No. 1 South Forsyth (7-0) and No. 2 North Forsyth (9-2).
“The enthusiasm is back with our program, now we got to come back out and keep winning more games,” Miller said after beating Duluth.
The Red Elephants have historically had one of the best baseball programs in the state, winning five state titles in the past 25 years.
2. NORTH HALL PRIMED FOR RUN AT ANOTHER STATE TITLE: Even with a wining record in the non-region schedule, the defending Class 3A state champions have taken some losses.
However, Trojans fifth-year coach Trevor Flow feels the intentionally-tough, early-season schedule was built to challenge his veteran-heavy roster.
No. 8 North Hall’s early schedule has included a pair of games against Class 4A’s top-ranked North Oconee and one against North Forsyth.
This is the point of the season last season when North Hall hit its only bump in the road, losing three straight to wrap up non-region play, before going 17-1 in league play and winning the Region 7-3A and state championship.
Just like in 2021, Flow feels like the early ‘gauntlet’ of games only serves to fortify his squad’s focus.
“We’ve faced some really good teams with high-quality pitching, hitting and defense,” Flow said. “We’ve learned a lot about ourselves. You’re always looking for progression as we’ve moved through this gauntlet in the pre-region schedule.”
Up next, North Hall visits Gilmer (5-2) to open league play in Ellijay, the first in a three-game set next week.
3. CHEROKEE BLUFF CHECKS ALL THE BOXES: Making the race interesting in Region 7-3A is a very talented Bears roster, which has gotten even stronger since making the 3A state quarterfinals in 2021.
In addition to a stable of talented players back from last season, Cherokee Bluff had added junior outfielder Brett House, a Mississippi State commit, and left-handed senior pitcher Austin Cantrell, who is headed to Georgia Tech.
On offense, the Bears are paced by senior Caleb Piland, junior Bryce England and sophomore Caleb Miele, all big parts of their success last season.
Up first in region play, Cherokee Bluff visits first-year East Forsyth (6-3) on Monday.
4. TOP TO BOTTOM TOUGH REGION 7-3A: With most of the seven programs playing between 8-10 games in non-region play, all of them will enter league play with a winning record.
West Hall is also right in the thick of things, opening region play with a 5-1 record in 2022.
The only program that could be considered a surprise is the first-year Broncos, which have a roster with just one senior.
Most of the roster for East Forsyth came in from North Forsyth when the district split, starting in the fall of 2021.
5. FLOWERY BRANCH IS BATTLE TESTED: At 4-4 in non-region play, Falcons coach Joey Ray is probably not concerned about their talent.
Not only has Flowery Branch played some of the best in the state, including Class 7A Mill Creek and Lassiter, No. 5 in Class 6A, but also tough competition in Mississippi.
Flowery Branch is led by senior left-handed pitcher and outfielder Jake Beaver, who is signed with Georgia State.
The Falcons also have ample returning talent from 2021, including returning starter Mason Compton on the mound, Nick Linkowski and Aaron Attaway, to name a few.
Up first in region play, Flowery Branch hosts Cedar Shoals on Tuesday at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex.