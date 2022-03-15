By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: North Hall remains perfect in 7-3A
Defending state champions open series against Lumpkin County with an 8-0 win
North Hall's Jaret Bales (3) pitches against Lumpkin County on March 14, 2022 at Cottrell Field. - photo by Bill Murphy

North Hall has continued its solid play in region play. 

On Monday, senior Jaret Bales threw six innings and allowed just four hits for the Trojans (9-4, 4-0 Region 7-3A) in an 8-0 win against Lumpkin County at Cottrell Field. 

Bales added a double and two hits at the plate for North Hall. 

Jace Bowen had a sixth-inning double for the Trojans. 

Up next, North Hall visits Lumpkin County on Wednesday. 

CHEROKEE BLUFF 9, WEST HALL 8: Jacob Vokal had a home run and double for the Bears (10-3, 3-1 Region 7-3A) on Monday. Brett House chipped in a triple and double for Cherokee Bluff. 

Lucas Tritt, Bryce England and Ty Corbin each added a double for the Bears. 

For West Hall, senior Nick Sturm had a homer and pair of doubles and drove in four runs. 

Matthew Griffin, Alex Holman and Michael Gaddy each added a double for the Spartans. 

GAINESVILLE 4, NORTH FORSYTH 3: Riley Valentine threw six strong innings, allowing five hits and two runs for the Red Elephants on Monday. Will Barrett had a solo home run for Gainesville (8-6, 1-3 Region 6-7A). 

Alex Kelley added a double. 

Up next, Gainesville visits South Forsyth on Monday. 

LANIER CHRISTIAN 15, AMERICANS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: The Lightning plated 14 runs in the third inning Monday. Barry Waymack, Carter Raulerson, Isaac Dinn, Camden Hohman and Gavin Strabala each had multiple hits for the Lightning.

