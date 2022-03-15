Baseball scoreboard: North Hall remains perfect in 7-3A

North Hall has continued its solid play in region play.

On Monday, senior Jaret Bales threw six innings and allowed just four hits for the Trojans (9-4, 4-0 Region 7-3A) in an 8-0 win against Lumpkin County at Cottrell Field.

Bales added a double and two hits at the plate for North Hall.

Jace Bowen had a sixth-inning double for the Trojans.

Up next, North Hall visits Lumpkin County on Wednesday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF 9, WEST HALL 8: Jacob Vokal had a home run and double for the Bears (10-3, 3-1 Region 7-3A) on Monday. Brett House chipped in a triple and double for Cherokee Bluff.

Lucas Tritt, Bryce England and Ty Corbin each added a double for the Bears.

For West Hall, senior Nick Sturm had a homer and pair of doubles and drove in four runs.

Matthew Griffin, Alex Holman and Michael Gaddy each added a double for the Spartans.

GAINESVILLE 4, NORTH FORSYTH 3: Riley Valentine threw six strong innings, allowing five hits and two runs for the Red Elephants on Monday. Will Barrett had a solo home run for Gainesville (8-6, 1-3 Region 6-7A).

Alex Kelley added a double.

Up next, Gainesville visits South Forsyth on Monday.

LANIER CHRISTIAN 15, AMERICANS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: The Lightning plated 14 runs in the third inning Monday. Barry Waymack, Carter Raulerson, Isaac Dinn, Camden Hohman and Gavin Strabala each had multiple hits for the Lightning.