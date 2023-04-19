Baseball scoreboard: Lanier Christian doubles up Westminster Christian

Gavin Strabala had two hits, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the first, to help power Lanier Christian to a 6-3 victory over Westminster Christian on Wednesday in Gainesville.

Tres Criste picked up the win on the mound in relief of starter Barry Waymack by allowing only two hits and striking out seven, while Carter Raulerson picked up the save after a hitless outing out of the bullpen with three strikeouts.

Criste also had a hit and scored two runs at the plate, while the Lightning (12-4) also got a hit apiece from Raulerson, Barry Waymack, Isaac Dinn, Joshua Waymack and Drew Kalinauskas.

Lanier Christian is back in action Thursday by hosting Johnson Ferry Christian.