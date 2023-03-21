Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch, Gainesville notch region victories

Flowery Branch’s Javy Ojeda had three hits and scored three times in a 7-4 win against Eastside on Monday in Covington.

Also for the Falcons (10-7, 2-2 Region 8-5A), Riley Mitchell and Jaysean Dyer each chipped in a pair of hits.

On the mound, Aaron Attaway threw a complete game and allowed two earned runs and one walk with one strikeout.

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Eastside on Wednesday at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex.