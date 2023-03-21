By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch, Gainesville notch region victories
Baseball2021

Flowery Branch’s Javy Ojeda had three hits and scored three times in a 7-4 win against Eastside on Monday in Covington. 

Also for the Falcons (10-7, 2-2 Region 8-5A), Riley Mitchell and Jaysean Dyer each chipped in a pair of hits. 

On the mound, Aaron Attaway threw a complete game and allowed two earned runs and one walk with one strikeout. 

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Eastside on Wednesday at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex. 

GAINESVILLE 6, LANIER 0: The Red Elephants received superb pitching performances by Cooper Reid and Dawson Vaughn on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field. 

Reid started and threw six innings, allowing just two hits, with Vaughn pitching an inning of scoreless relief. 

At the plate, Jeremy Medina and Branson Crawford each had a double for the Red Elephants (8-8, 1-4 Region 8-6A). 

Crawford drove in two runs for Gainesville. 

Up next, Gainesville visits Lanier on Wednesday in Sugar Hill. 


High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 


