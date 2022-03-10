Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff opens region play with win against East Forsyth

Braxton Beal threw well into the sixth inning for Cherokee Bluff in a 5-2 win against East Forsyth on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.
Beal allowed four hits, two earned runs and collected six strikeouts for the Bears (9-2, 1-0 Region 7-3A).
At the plate, Mississippi State commit Brett House had a pair of hits for Cherokee Bluff.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff faces East Forsyth in the second game of the three-game series on Thursday.
