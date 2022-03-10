By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff opens region play with win against East Forsyth
Braxton Beal threw well into the sixth inning for Cherokee Bluff in a 5-2 win against East Forsyth on Wednesday in Flowery Branch. 

Beal allowed four hits, two earned runs and collected six strikeouts for the Bears (9-2, 1-0 Region 7-3A). 

At the plate, Mississippi State commit Brett House had a pair of hits for Cherokee Bluff. 

Up next, Cherokee Bluff faces East Forsyth in the second game of the three-game series on Thursday. 

