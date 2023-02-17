Latest on Flowery Branch man's push for Braves PA announcer job

Atlanta Braves fans won’t be hearing Flowery Branch resident Cary Clayborn at home games this year.

Clayborn, one of 12 finalists for the job of public address announcer, wasn’t on the latest list of three finalists the Braves released Friday, Feb. 17.

“My journey toward the PA booth for the Braves at Truist Park has ended,” Clayborn said. “It made for a fun January-February…I want to thank the Atlanta Braves for a crazy ride and an awesome opportunity.”

Over the last few weeks, Clayborn, 46, said the prospect of being chosen for the job went from something of a dream to a reality he became more determined to achieve.

“Somewhere about two weeks in, I definitely crossed over from ‘this is all pretty cool’ to ‘I want this real bad,’” Clayborn said. “Apparently they received almost 300 online applications…then had almost 600 fans show up to audition at Braves Fest. And I made it to the Top 12. As one of my clients put it so well...my name is now on a list that it was not on before, so that's something.”

Still, Clayborn went on to say, he believes he left Truist on Feb. 1 after he “killed it” with the best performance he could give – something that comes natural whenever he gets behind a mic.

“What gives me peace is that, even though they never showed our full auditions...I killed it,” he said. “I wasn't nervous, there was no hesitation, no stumbling over any words, no mispronunciation, and I did it with my style that I would want to hear at the ballpark. I did all I could do…I have zero regrets.”

Clayborn also expressed gratitude to the community and everyone who supported him over the last few weeks.

“You have touched me in so many ways through all of this that I can't even express right now,” he said. “You all are all beyond awesome.”

Clayborn remains optimistic for the job someday.

He said that the PA announcer for the Tampa Bay Rays “reached out” to him directly, explaining that he’d “auditioned for that gig at one point and finished fourth in the process.” It was just a few years later that he was selected for the job in Tampa.

“Only 3 years later, he auditioned again, and got it,” Clayborn said. “So you never know.”