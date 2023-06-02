Opinion: National debt must be addressed through taxes on capital gains

Republicans are threatening to have the U.S. default on its debt but refuse to raise taxes on the wealthy.



Democrats do not want to decrease spending but want to avoid default by raising taxes on the wealthy.

The money owed has already been spent. Much of it came out of the Social Security trust fund. If the debt limit is not raised, at some point those receiving Social Security will get financially screwed, just as the members of the military will.

Members of Congress will continue to receive their pay while this happens.

I believe we need to understand that many of the wealthy pay a lower tax rate than most other people, because their income is mostly capital gains, and their highest tax rate is 20%.

Long-term capital gains are subject to 0%, 15% or 20% capital gains tax, depending on taxable income. Earned income is taxed with the top tax rate being 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $578,125 ($693,750 for married couples filing jointly).

The other rates are:

35% for incomes over $231,250 ($462,500 for married couples filing jointly);

32% for incomes over $182,100 ($364,200 for married couples filing jointly);

24% for incomes over $95,375 ($190,750 for married couples filing jointly);

22% for incomes over $44,725 ($89,450 for married couples filing jointly);

12% for incomes over $11,000 ($22,000 for married couples filing jointly).

This means those with an earned income above $44,725 or $89,450 for a married couple, pay a higher rate of taxes than those living off capital gains.

There are those receiving millions of dollars in capital gains per year but have relatively low earned income. At some point, capital gains taxes ought to increase for the super wealthy.

I believe the Democrats are correct in wanting to raise taxes on the wealthy. I also believe a massive federal budget probably has room for cutting spending as Republicans want.

I believe the national debt should not be held hostage with a threat of default. The nation cannot afford that.

Jimmy O’Neill

Cleveland