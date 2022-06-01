Opinion: Wise can change mind on gun rights

To protect all of us, sensible gun-control legislation that is strictly enforced must be passed at the federal level. Perpetrators of mass shootings are domestic terrorists. In the U.S., they have easy access to weapons designed for military combat.

At the mention of gun control legislation, half of our political leadership waves the Constitution and claims that Second Amendment rights must be protected. In order to increase their profits of death and destruction, arms manufacturers generously support the campaigns of those Second Amendment advocates.

Senate candidate Herschel Walker has plans to be part of our political leadership and advocates for protecting Second Amendment rights. What he does not know, or has forgotten, is that Founding Fathers from Southern states demanded that the right to bear arms be included in the Constitution. They needed that right as they feared slave uprisings and rebellions. They needed that right to overpower the people they were suppressing. To achieve the goal of forming a stronger federal government under the Constitution, that demand was included in the Bill of Rights.

As a result, U.S. domestic terrorists are enabled by half of our political leadership — they are domestic terrorist enablers! Recently, they enabled two domestic terrorists to senselessly end the lives of more than 30 innocent people. Domestic terrorist enablers are responsible for that tragic loss of life.

These domestic terrorist enablers must change their attitude toward gun control legislation or no longer be elected to positions of power.

Wise people are willing to change their mind. Those who refuse to change are fools and jeopardize all of us!

Frank Lock

Gainesville