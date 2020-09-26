Opinion: Striving together, America can improve

If I were an Olympic gold medalist in platform diving, I could write a very specific description of how to do a forward one and a half with a twist. Every detail from the approach, to the entry into the water.

With those instructions and a great deal of practice, you might become quite proficient. You probably won’t achieve an Olympic perfect 10.

The Constitution of the United States provides detailed instructions for establishing a government for a society of free people. When considered together with the Declaration of Independence, they enshrine the values of humanity and the ideals of our forefathers with these words:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Slavery had been an accepted practice in almost every culture dating back 11,000 years.

In less than a century and under Republican leadership, the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution were passed. These amendments abolished slavery, granted citizenship and guaranteed the right to vote, regardless of race, color or former state of servitude.

These amendments abolished a system of injustice that had existed for millennia.

Progress was slow not because of the Constitution but because of the hearts of men.

Then in 1965, the Civil Rights Act was passed with bipartisan support. Though the Congress was controlled by Democrats, a higher percentage of the Republican members in both houses supported this legislation than did Democrats.

Are we there yet? No! Will we ever achieve the Olympic 10? No! But if we keep striving and working together, we will continue to improve.

Only at the Lord’s return will we experience true love and true justice.

Thomas Day

Buford