Opinion: School systems need yes vote on E-SPLOST

On June 9, voters will have an opportunity to provide vast improvements to the facilities of the Hall County and Gainesville school systems.
For Hall County, these improvements include a middle school in South Hall and four new elementary schools to replace aging structures of seven existing schools. Also included are renovations and improvements to support facilities.
Gainesville City Schools will construct a much needed new middle school and implement major renovations.
These new buildings provide an economy of scale since they will be larger. Shifting populations have caused decreased enrollments in some areas. Also, new buildings provide the infrastructure needed to accommodate today’s technology, energy efficiency and handicapped accessibility.
Additionally, voters will vote on two issues.
The first is the renewal of the E-SPLOST program that has been ongoing since 1997. This program has been very important in providing both systems with quality facilities. Having managed the finances of the Hall County school system for 44 years, I consider E-SPLOST as the greatest improvement implemented to educational funding during that time.
The second question will be the approval of the issuance of government obligation bonds to provide funds up front to complete these facilities in a timely manner.
Hall County is blessed to have two very excellent school systems, and these improvements will ensure continued excellence. Please vote yes for the future of our community.
Lee Lovett
Retired Hall County Schools deputy superintendent