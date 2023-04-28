Opinion: President Biden’s unwise decisions, unabashed lies

President Biden’s copious cognitive calamities were chronicled in my previous letters, but this one pertains to his poor decision-making and penchant for lying.



Some unwise decisions:

• Biden supports the spending of printed trillions and inflation goes from 1.4% to a peak of 9.1%. Apparently, he skipped Economics 101.

• Biden opens the southern border and “visits” once in 27 months. Meanwhile, five million illegal immigrants and tons of deadly fentanyl migrate to the Rio Grande.

• Biden botches the Afghanistan withdrawal and 13 Americans die needlessly. He gloats about a successful mission.

• Biden closes the Keystone XL Pipeline and other drilling sites to appease the climate change clique. America shifts from energy independence to energy dependence.

• Biden hypes increased gun control, but ignores a broken judicial system that frees career criminals who abhor law and order.

• Biden allows a Chinese spy balloon to cross our continent before belatedly blowing it up.

Some unabashed lies:

• Biden touts his close relationship with Hunter, but repeatedly denies knowing anything about his son’s influence-peddling schemes. Hunter’s “laptop from hell,” White House logs, whistleblowers, photos, bank records and multiple emails prove otherwise.

• Biden says Republicans wanted to “slash funding for border security.” Preposterous! And while his administration lies constantly about a secure southern border, “Sleepy Joe” ignores reality.

• Biden promises moderation and unification during his presidential campaign. Undoubtedly, he’s our most liberal president ever and divisiveness is the worst since the Civil War.

• Biden delivers a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy and proclaims he applied to this institution in 1965 – the same year he graduated 506th in a class of 688 at the University of Delaware. C’mon, man.

• Biden claims he supported gay marriage as a high school senior in 1961. Really? In that era, “gay” meant cheerful and marriage was strictly between a man and woman.

• Biden steals from other politicians – and one plagiarized speech dooms his 1988 presidential run.

Now that Biden is seeking a second term, God help us. This so-called leader is a dreadful decision-maker, lousy liar and grating gaffe machine. He should move permanently to his Delaware hideaway. Enough is enough.

Dick Biggs

Gainesville