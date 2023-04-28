By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Opinion: President Biden’s unwise decisions, unabashed lies
Biden 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden’s copious cognitive calamities were chronicled in my previous letters, but this one pertains to his poor decision-making and penchant for lying.

Some unwise decisions:

• Biden supports the spending of printed trillions and inflation goes from 1.4% to a peak of 9.1%. Apparently, he skipped Economics 101.


• Biden opens the southern border and “visits” once in 27 months. Meanwhile, five million illegal immigrants and tons of deadly fentanyl migrate to the Rio Grande. 


• Biden botches the Afghanistan withdrawal and 13 Americans die needlessly. He gloats about a successful mission.


• Biden closes the Keystone XL Pipeline and other drilling sites to appease the climate change clique. America shifts from energy independence to energy dependence. 


• Biden hypes increased gun control, but ignores a broken judicial system that frees career criminals who abhor law and order.


• Biden allows a Chinese spy balloon to cross our continent before belatedly blowing it up.

Some unabashed lies:

• Biden touts his close relationship with Hunter, but repeatedly denies knowing anything about his son’s influence-peddling schemes. Hunter’s “laptop from hell,” White House logs, whistleblowers, photos, bank records and multiple emails prove otherwise. 


• Biden says Republicans wanted to “slash funding for border security.” Preposterous! And while his administration lies constantly about a secure southern border, “Sleepy Joe” ignores reality.  


• Biden promises moderation and unification during his presidential campaign. Undoubtedly, he’s our most liberal president ever and divisiveness is the worst since the Civil War.


• Biden delivers a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy and proclaims he applied to this institution in 1965 – the same year he graduated 506th in a class of 688 at the University of Delaware. C’mon, man.


• Biden claims he supported gay marriage as a high school senior in 1961. Really? In that era, “gay” meant cheerful and marriage was strictly between a man and woman. 


• Biden steals from other politicians – and one plagiarized speech dooms his 1988 presidential run.


Now that Biden is seeking a second term, God help us. This so-called leader is a dreadful decision-maker, lousy liar and grating gaffe machine. He should move permanently to his Delaware hideaway. Enough is enough.


Dick Biggs

Gainesville