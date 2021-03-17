Opinion: Political parties pushing wedge between us

Depending upon who you ask, and their political stance(s), you will likely get wildly different answers on what exactly is wrong with this country.



To someone on the extra far left, you might hear something to the effect of, “Trump supporters!” To someone on the extreme far right you might hear, “illegals!” To those in the camp of “new age liberalism,” you may hear, “people who don’t believe science!” And, to someone in this “new age conservatism,” you may hear, “big government!” We will not even bother with asking centrists because it is clear in the climate today that those folks do not matter and neither do their opinions. To me, that is a huge problem.

I am usually the person who will always shoot you straight. You may not like the words you hear, especially the verbiage, but at least it will be an honest opinionated answer. So, take it from me that when I say our political divide has an almost immovable wedge at this point, I mean it. That is, in my opinion, somewhat by design, though.

Political parties do not exist to bring about cohesion and unity. Anyone who tells you so likely also has some snake oils they would love to sell you. They exist to serve a collective power-hungry group of individuals, which on the surface only house those running for office, but the group stretches much deeper than that, though. It also includes many in industry, many in bureaucratic positions in government and even many in the realm of “science.” In essence, parties exist to formulate the best possible solution to control a population, especially in the way they think.

The same could be said about much of the media due to the influence of advertising dollars spent within publications and news outlets, but we can save that discussion for another time.

The real meat of today’s topic is about our glaring differences from one another. From how we look, act, think, believe and beyond. I believe an overlooked and underlying thesis of exactly why the founders of our great nation felt so fervently about getting away from a one-track, single-minded train of rule is that there is no leeway to petition your leaders for reprieve when being oppressed. That much was clear. However, I feel that we have overlooked exactly why they felt this way, and to a much deeper sense of the matter, why it still matters today. Our glaring differences are the very thing that unites us as a nation. Differences in look, talents, convictions, religions, scientific views, etc. We have lost sight of this due in large part to the wedge the political parties continue to push further between us as inhabitants of a great nation.

My advice, we must find a way back to learning to love each other, and our differences, before we are forced back into true tyranny where either a single person, or a single party makes all the choices for our daily lives.

Steven Ellis

Gainesville