Opinion: People used to know what America stood for

The attack on Pearl Harbor was Dec. 7, 1941, the year in which I was born.
When I was a little older and could understand, my mother explained to me that when the news hit the papers, some of the neighbors in St. Clare Shores, Michigan, took their items that were “made in Japan” to an empty lot in the city and set them on fire. It burned for days. God bless America.
She lost a son who was in the Navy. They were practicing for the invasion of Normandy, however, it wasn’t the Japanese who were responsible. It was a German submarine that did the job. Details of the attack, called “Exercise Tiger,” are on the internet.
I don’t believe you would pay me no mind if I asked you to leave your cars that were “made in Japan” at home on Dec. 7. Of course not. Back then it was a different story; people were more mindful of what this country stood for.
Roger Keebaugh
Gainesville
