Opinion: Pearl Harbor reminds us of sacrifice

I was born in January of 1941, when I was old enough my mother told me that when Pearl Harbor was attacked, a bunch of people took all their “made in Japan” items to a vacant lot in Detroit, Michigan, and set them on fire. It burned for days.
My mother lost a son during WWII. The convoy was preparing for a landing at Utah Beach when a German submarine wiped out the entire group, Operation Tiger. They were without any fire support. Daniel was 20 years old. My mother received a check from the government for $13 a month for the rest of her life.
Daniel will receive a live wreath on his grave marker as will many other veterans through the “Wreaths across America” program. In this area, the VFW in Cornelia has raised enough money to provide over 400 wreaths at the cost of $15 each.
May God bless our men and women who have or are serving this great nation.
Roger Keebaugh
Gainesville