Opinion: Litter presents more danger amid coronavirus pandemic

We are in a deadly fight against the COVID-19 virus.



Our federal, state and local governments have given us guidelines and are asking us to always practice good hygiene.

Just one group of people refuse to use common sense instructions in battling the scourge. There are those who litter our roadsides with their waste, beer bottles, cans, plastic cups and other items. No one knows how much of that waste has been handled by COVID-19 positive individuals who are spreading that virus along our streets and in front of our homes.

Some of the bottles and cans could be picked up, dusted for fingerprints and then identified individuals could be prosecuted according to existing anti-littering laws.

Littering is not good hygiene. It has become downright dangerous.

George J. Roshau

Gainesville