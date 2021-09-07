Opinion: Electric cars may be confusing way of the future

If you are reading this letter, you are probably over 40 years old — by a lot — and you can read and probably write. You may also wonder, as you read or watch the news: How are young people today — not all, but many of them — going to be successful in life in the future? I wonder this, too.



Everyone may have to have an electric vehicle in the future because real cars may no longer be allowed. So, I took a look at the Tesla website. I clicked on “SUPPORT,” then selected a model. I clicked on Model S. Then I read page after page about all the maintenance that an owner should, according to Tesla, be able to perform themselves.

The owners’ alternative to doing the listed maintenance themselves would be taking the Tesla to the service center in Alpharetta. In many of these cases of maintenance, the vehicle would be immovable until the task is completed successfully.

So, I’m guessing, if you are not an expert with computers, you’d have to get it towed to Alpharetta and find another way home.

You should read the nebulous instructions. They are hilarious. And, you will have an opportunity to ask, via chat, how much new batteries cost.

Rick Frommer

Murrayville