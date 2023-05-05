Opinion: Democrats out to destroy Trump with indictment

The case against Donald Trump is rooted in a deep blue Democrat-controlled state, a Democrat-controlled county, and a Democrat-controlled city. The 34-count indictment was ginned up by a Democrat district attorney and rubber stamped by a Democrat-dominated grand jury.



Democrats are rolling around in the muck acting as if a fair-minded victory has been won for humanity, when in fact this is nothing more than an attempt to damage the next Republican candidate for president of the United States. Those jubilant Democrats will be removing their party hats, though, when the presidential ballots are counted. But until that day arrives, we will patiently wait and see.

Whether they are well-known or small fry, every journalist in America feels a need to enter the fray. Anyone reading the opinion page of a newspaper should keep the following in mind: An opinion piece is a safe harbor where journalists can express personal feelings and beliefs without having to include annoying provable facts.

That being the case, it might be a good idea for us to take everything we read and hear with a few grains of sea salt.

Claude Diamond

Braselton