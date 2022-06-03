Opinion: Courts, Constitution allow enacting safer gun laws

The murder of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, is the most recent reason we have been given to believe that key leaders within government choose to value guns over the lives of our people. If not, then what actions are they taking to show it?
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is often given by them as the excuse for taking no action. And that is what it is, an excuse.
Neither the Second Amendment nor Supreme Court decisions prohibit enacting a range of safer gun laws. We The People need to speak up loudly and demand action.
John Girardeau
Gainesville