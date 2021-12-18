Opinion: Cherish the right to free speech

Clearly, some readers abhor my conservative worldview, and that’s expected. If you must call me names, have at it. If you must question my motives, it’s a free country. If you must rebut my opposing perspectives, perhaps you’re insecure in your progressive beliefs.



But know this: I’m a happy person and so are my Christian friends. Most liberals seem angry and miserable.

There’s much that could be said to my dissenters, but instead of calling you out by name as you’ve done with this writer, maybe you should know more about me before offering your feedback. Hopefully, the following personal information will provide a better understanding of what makes this patriot tick.

My parents were Salvation Army officers. I’m a 1963 graduate of East Atlanta High School. This old leatherneck sergeant served on the elite Marine security guard program at the American embassies in Warsaw, Poland, and Rome, Italy.

Besides stints as an Atlanta Constitution sports writing intern and Associated Press staff writer, I spent 13 years in sales and sales management before starting my business in 1982. Next year marks my 40th as a professional speaker and author of six books. I’m a past president of Georgia Speakers Association. My career has taken me to all 50 states and a few foreign nations.

Judy and I have been married for 37 years. We have three grown daughters and a bright grandson who is a marketing major at Kennesaw State University. My wife and I have taught countless Sunday school classes and been church married group leaders for more than two decades.

Silence isn’t an option with our nation headed in the wrong direction. This is why I’m unafraid to express my concerns. My plan is to keep addressing the many troubling things happening in 21st century America. No one will deter me from sharing the hard truths that some people need to hear but don’t want to embrace.

Alexis de Tocqueville, the Frenchman who toured America in the early 1800s, made this revealing observation in “Democracy In America,” his classic work on our way of life: “America is great because she is good. If America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”

I believe in the goodness of most Americans. Unfortunately, the Biden administration is up to no good, which was enumerated in my last letter. The president’s radical policies are damaging the America most us of love. And Sleepy Joe’s daily gaffes, which the biased media ignores, are a national embarrassment. Anyone paying attention sees that President Biden is excruciatingly incompetent.

Thankfully, we can change direction with the upcoming elections. If you’re unhappy with high inflation, reckless spending, massive illegal immigration, rampant crime, socialistic nonsense and excessive federal regulations/restrictions, vote for conservative candidates in 2022 and 2024.

We’ve come too far to lose the republic our Founding Fathers fought and died for during the Revolutionary War. Cherish the First Amendment — be bold and speak up while the right to free speech still exists.





Dick Biggs

Gainesville



