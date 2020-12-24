Opinion: Both sides must put country above politics

For the first time in my life, I am seriously concerned about the survival of our democracy. President Trump has continued to spew unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results. Sadly, many Republicans in Congress are still supporting these lies.



On the other hand, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have confirmed election results in Georgia after three recounts. They deserve our respect and our gratitude for placing country above politics.

Furthermore, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr stated that there is no evidence of any election irregularities. Finally, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case submitted by red state attorneys general to overturn the election results.

So why would so many Republicans in Congress ignore facts to support Trump’s lies? They only care about getting re-elected and don’t want to risk the support of Trump loyalists. This attitude threatens our democracy at a time when we are under cyber attack from Russian government agencies.

It’s critical going forward that Democrats and Republicans put country above politics. It’s OK to disagree politically but not to employ tactics that threaten our democracy.

Michael Drake

Gainesville