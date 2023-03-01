Opinion: America’s hypocrisy is on display in Ukraine

Considering President Joe Biden’s strong support for defending recently westernized Ukraine, and the fact the USA is its biggest provider of military aid, I believe it’s more important than ever to know the truth about what his son Hunter Biden was really doing over there, and who he was actually working for.



Biden suggested Ukraine is the “front lines” of our democracy. That’s a lie. The real “front lines” of our democracy were revealed during the Cuban Missile Crises. We threatened war to get Soviet missiles out of Cuba. Ukraine appropriately constitutes the front lines of Russia, and if we believe what we did in Cuba was right, then we clearly had no business acting in 2014 to support a coup in Ukraine to overthrow their pro-Russian President.

We have a hypocritical history of tolerating illegitimate occupations of other peoples. For example, I don’t think we would be facing war in occupied Ukraine today if we had taken appropriate steps to force Israel to withdraw fully from all territories it occupied during its 1967 surprise offensive called the Six-Day War. Or if we had acted to enforce the Geneva Conventions which Israel routinely violates in Occupied Territory. Full withdrawal is required by the UN Charter and Resolution 242. If Israel had withdrawn as required by law, it would still be much larger than its declaration borders when it was established in 1948. That gain includes the majority of Jerusalem west of the Green Line. This would allow all foreign embassies to be moved to Jerusalem.

Life is a series of decisions. Depending on the choices we make, we live with the consequences. If we had upheld law for the occupied Palestinians, then we probably wouldn’t have supported the overthrow of Ukraine’s president. That’s because we’d be a different country today if we had made the right decision then. Thus, Ukraine would remain a Russian satellite, and there would be no Russian invasion. It’s not too late to remedy our mistakes. Demand one standard of justice. No more aid for Ukraine until we have given the same aid to occupied Palestinians.

Bruce Vandiver

Lula