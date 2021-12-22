Opinion: America’s cowardice shows we are living in end times

I write this correspondence as a Christian with a heavy heart and an overpowering sense of urgency about the troubling times we in America and, yes, the world over are living in today. As an amateur student of Bible prophecy for over 40 some odd years, I am seeing events taking place day by day that were talked about in God’s word thousands of years ago by the prophets and our savior, Jesus Christ. These things we all see and hear on our news media every day were foretold and are now occurring exactly as the Bible described!



Those of us who believe are familiar with the biblical designation: “the last days.” Friends: I am convinced that we are living in that time!

Speaking for myself alone, I believe that we are the generation that will experience the rapture of the saved, in our lifetime! Too many signs are telling us the time is short for this, our world, in general, and America, in particular. We have over a period of years slowly evolved into a society that rejects our creator and all the good aspects of life that he instilled in us as a blessed nation. Our nation has embraced all the putrid taboos that God hates and has renounced as abominations. We are murdering our innocent babies in the wholesale slaughterhouses of Planned Parenthood!

These loons in Washington and Hollywood are not simply bad politicians or liberal celebs simply stating their views: these are Marxists that mean to destroy a free nation.

We have an administration ruling our country that exactly fits the horrendous times we are living in: they are gutless cowards that are not willing to stand up to our enemies, and those nations that hate America know it!

I believe that — and judge my forecast — Russia will soon take Ukraine by force, China will take Taiwan down, Iran will go nuclear, and our ally, Israel, will be forced to attack them simply to exist, North Korea will again again attack South Korea. Our enemies will do this because they know they can. Joe Biden’s America won’t come to their rescue; he’s got his nose too far up our enemy’s butt!

I end this with two Scriptures: 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Romans 10:9. Time is short.

Mickey Montgomery

Dahlonega