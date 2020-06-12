Opinion: Voting must work better statewide come November

Like helplessly watching out-of-control vehicles sliding helter-skelter toward each other on an icy winter road, we all knew Tuesday’s primary election in Georgia was going to be a wreck before the first polls ever opened.

We just didn’t have a clue of how massive a pile-up it was going to be.

The stage was certainly set for a perfect storm of problems – two different elections combined into one and twice postponed, brand-new voting machine technology, some 25 times more absentee ballots cast than was the case four years earlier, socially distanced lines of voters combined with the need to constantly sanitize equipment, a shortage of poll workers, precincts closed or relocated.

Statewide, it would have taken an abundance of good fortune for things to have gone smoothly, and 2020 hasn’t exactly been a year marked by an abundance of good fortune.

Before the first winner was ever announced Tuesday night, the national news media was having a field day pointing out what a disaster voting had been in Georgia, and complaints of “voter suppression” were loud and repetitive.

Locally, however, the story was different.