Editorial: As COVID-19 surges, the facts are real, so is the fear

A couple of recent social media keyboard critics have accused The Times of “fearmongering” in our coverage of the ongoing effort to control COVID-19 in our community.

Apparently, our efforts to be straightforward and factual in our presentation of news about the virus and its local impact is perceived by some as somehow falsely fanning the flames of fear over something that, our critics must believe, really isn’t that big a deal. That liberal news media you know.

We only wish that were the case. It’s not.

The issues are real. The concern is real. The threat is real.

Our hospitals are near capacity again and may well see a peak that is higher than any over the past 20 months of dealing with the virus. Hospitals all over Georgia are facing the same problem, and in many other states as well.

ICU wards are full of patients. Here, statewide, and in neighboring states. By Thursday there were no ICU beds available in Alabama. Not for the entire state. Roughly 90 percent of the ICU beds in Georgia were being used by the end of the week, and some hospitals that had bed space didn’t have nurses to serve them.

Emergency rooms are overrun. The hospitals in Gainesville and Braselton have set up tents to handle ER overflow because there isn’t room for all the patients. This after some patients had to be treated in ambulances sitting in the parking lot because there was nowhere to put them.

The same is true all over Georgia. If presenting those sorts of facts make us guilty of “fearmongering,” then so be it. Let the facts speak for themselves.

Representatives of six of the metro areas largest hospital systems, including Northeast Georgia Health Systems, gathered for an unprecedented joint live video and press briefing in Atlanta on Thursday.

Children’s HealthCare of Atlanta. Emory. Grady. Piedmont. Wellstar. NGHS. They all said the same thing: the number of COVID cases is climbing faster than before, the beds are full, the ERs are full, the medical care teams are overworked and exhausted. And it’s going to get worse.

The one thing the vast majority of the COVID patients overwhelming our health system has in common? They are not vaccinated. It’s that simple. You’ve seen the numbers – among those hospitalized with COVID, the unvaccinated tend to account for close to 90 percent of the total.

Get the vaccine and you may still contract the virus, but it’s much less likely to be serious enough to result in a trip to the hospital. Ignore the vaccine at your own peril.

Those are facts based on hard data, not “fearmongering.”

Our medical community has been over stressed for more than a year. Doctors, nurses, first responders, auxiliary staff, all are doing the jobs of superheroes in fighting against COVID, yet the one weapon that would improve the odds is being ignored by more than half the people of the state.

Not worried about COVID and think none of this affects you? Then better make sure you don’t have a heart attack and need to get in an ER, or need some elective surgery done, or a hospital bed for some other reason. There may not be any place for you to go.

At the first of the month, before the current spike in virus cases really took off, the local health system announced it was looking to hire more than 500 nurses. Imagine trying to manage a dramatic spike in COVID hospitalizations with 500 vacant nursing positions.

The immediate concern here isn’t about mask mandates or political positions or the latest medical conspiracy theory circulating on the internet. It’s about a health care system struggling to keep up with demand after more than a year in the COVID trenches.

Pretending it isn’t an issue isn’t going to help. Getting vaccinated will.

Maybe you staked out an early position against the vaccine and haven’t looked at newer information that’s now available. Maybe you’ve let yourself be convinced it isn’t a good idea by some interaction with a total stranger on social media. Maybe you know someone who got the vaccine and died anyway.

Whatever your reason for not doing so, please re-examine your position and ask yourself if you still are confident you have made the right decision. Talk to a doctor you trust. Read the information available from reliable sources. Ask trained professionals your questions rather than making a decision that may affect your health based on a trending hashtag.

There is one major difference in the current spike in COVID cases compared to those of last winter. This time, young adults and children are being more frequently affected. Those COVID patients generally are too young for the existing vaccine, but adults can still help keep the disease from spreading to that age group by getting it themselves.

We have to go back to war against COVID as a community. Have to put the masks back on in certain crowded places, keep our hands washed, keep our distances. And if we really want to move the needle down from the redzone, we’ve got to get more people to be vaccinated.

If we don’t, there’s a very realistic possibility of a long, dark health crisis ahead, and that’s not fearmongering.



