Top 10 stories you may have missed in 2020

This iconic pink building that has been a thorn in the side of some city officials for years was demolished late this year. City leaders had repeatedly tabled a vote on using eminent domain to take the property before the building’s owner, Rick Gailey, moved forward with other plans. Gailey said a restaurant will go in its place. Gailey told us he did not "want to divulge any names yet," but it was not a chain restaurant and would serve made-to-order burgers and wings along with craft beer and offer outdoor seating.

The main thoroughfare in Gainesville has long needed improvements. Some specific plans had been announced in previous years but then been dead in the water. This year, improvements were put back on track. Don’t expect changes any time soon, though. Road construction is a long process, and officials are looking for some changes to be in place by 2025.

There’s been a lot of news coming out of the hospital this year, but this was a major announcement that might have gotten lost in the COVID-19 deluge. The plans include a parking deck, a helipad and an expanded emergency department, which would go next to the existing north patient tower as early as 2024. We’ll be bringing you more details about these plans in the new year, so stay tuned.

The land has since sold and dirt is moving on this mixed-use project that is one of several coming to downtown Gainesville. The plans were first announced in September 2019, and the Gainesville City Council approved the sale of the land to Terwilliger Pappas for $5 million. The city purchased the lot from another developer in 2018 for $10 million after that developer’s plans for the property never came to fruition. Look for more coverage on this and other downtown projects in the new year.

The downtown library branch got a significant renovation this year and opened in September. The renovated library features floor-to-ceiling windows with views of downtown Gainesville, a dedicated story time room, a space for genealogy and local history research and study rooms. The children’s section has been moved to the back of the library, farther from the front doors, and the spiral staircase remains in its central location. The renovations of the 1970s-era building involved heavy demolition, including the removal of exterior walls and gutting of the interior space.