Gov. Brian Kemp, state leaders to give another COVID-19 update this afternoon

The Times appreciates Northeast Georgia Health System sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Please consider supporting our coverage by subscribing to The Times.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are giving a COVID-19 update from the Georgia State Capitol at 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Others attending the event are Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Adjutant General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard.
The briefing will be live streamed at facebook.com/GovKemp or gpb.org/coronavirus.