Restaurants, some other businesses to reopen soon under new guidelines
Gov. Brian Kemp announced today that some businesses, including restaurants, barber shops and gyms, will soon be allowed to reopen under stringent social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Brian Kemp, state leaders to give another COVID-19 update this afternoon
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference April 1, 2020, at Liberty Plaza across the street from the Georgia state Capitol building in downtown Atlanta. - photo by Alyssa Pointer | Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Jeff Gill
The Times
Updated: April 20, 2020, 11:33 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are giving a COVID-19 update from the Georgia State Capitol at 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.

Others attending the event are Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Adjutant General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard.

The briefing will be live streamed at facebook.com/GovKemp or gpb.org/coronavirus.

