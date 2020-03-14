Georgia postpones presidential primary amid coronavirus threat

Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that in-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held.

It was not immediately clear what that means for Hall County’s special election featuring questions about an Education Special Local Option Sales Tax and bond referendums for Hall and Gainesville school systems.

Lori Wurtz, Hall elections director, had just learned the news from the state and did not know Saturday what would be done about the special election.



The state action followed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight COVID-19.

Times reporter Kelsey Podo contributed.