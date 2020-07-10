Small protest claims 'covert' racism at Lula nail salon; owner says it was misunderstanding

Steve Gilstrap, a Lula resident and one of the counterprotesters who attended the protest, said he wanted to make sure Bailey and the other protesters understood that Lula was not a racist city.



“We are very peaceful, nonracist people,” he said. “And (Bailey) needs to stop stirring things up.”

Bailey originally organized the protest last week, but canceled it on Wednesday, July 8, after allegedly receiving threats of violence on social media. On Thursday, July 9, she changed her mind again, deciding to go through with the protest as originally scheduled. Bailey said the support and reassurance of safety from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, along with the importance of the cause, were the reasons she ultimately chose to hold the protest.

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were on site to prevent any escalation of conflict between the two groups.

Lt. Greg Cochran said the protesters did everything “by the book” applying for and receiving a permit to legally protest. He also said the Sheriff’s Office looked into threats made toward the protesters on social media, and that “it didn’t appear to be anything that was a really imminent threat at the moment.”

Following the speeches and eight-minute silent protest, both protesters and counterprotesters dispersed from in front of the salon without conflict.

The protest stemmed from an incident that occurred at the salon July 2.