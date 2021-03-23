BREAKING
All Georgians 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 25
All Georgians ages 16 and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning Thursday, March 25, Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
What was all that smoke? Authorities say it might have been this nearby fire
fire2

Authorities say reports of smoke in Hall County Monday, March 22, may have been from a controlled burn in Maysville, though no definitive conclusion was reached.

Banks County Fire Chief Steve Nichols said the department was called to a permitted and controlled burn Monday morning in the area of Mitchell Road that was approved by the Georgia Forestry Commission across 200 acres.

“It did create a large amount of smoke, and we had to go over several times and check the area to make sure it was contained in the fire break established by Georgia Forestry,” Nichols wrote in an email on Tuesday. “For the most part I think it is clear as we haven't had any calls to that area. The fire never jumped the established break and was monitored all day by the property owners.”

Hall County 911 communications coordinator Leigh Stallings-Wood said there was a report of a fire in Banks County with Georgia Forestry involved, but Stallings-Wood and Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett did not have any further information.

A representative from Georgia Forestry did not return requests for comment on Tuesday.

