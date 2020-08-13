'We're hurting and we need some healing:' Recovery community gathering to share stories of addiction and lives lost

Avery Nix, the marketing and business development coordinator with Eagle Overlook Recovery for Adolescents in Dahlonega, described Gay as a “beautiful soul.”



Nix said he believes Hall County has experienced a lot of trauma, losing community members to substance use.

"When Jeffrey passed away, that was one that really struck home for a lot of people because he was so loved and connected in the community,” Nix said. “Fast forward from 2012 to now, we've had some people survive ... from overdoses, but then there's a lot of people who haven't made it.”

The Monday night event will feature a candlelight vigil to remember those who have died from substance abuse. There will also be a slate of speakers, including judges and family members affected by substance abuse.

Overdoses have increased at Northeast Georgia Health System in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same span in 2019, officials reported.

"We've lost a lot. We're not going to be silent about it,” said Jordan Hussey, executive director at J’s Place. “We're hurting and we need some healing. And it's time to start talking about some solutions and some options to get people well."

Solla said he is resolute in making sure people know what recovery options are available, especially for those in the veteran community.

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York happened during Solla’s senior year of high school. Growing up in an Army family, he enlisted in the Army infantry months afterward.

Two weeks after his 18th birthday, Solla was on a bus to Fort Benning in Columbus and spent his next birthday in Baghdad.

“Looking back as a 35-year-old man that I am now, I look at 19-year-olds and see children,” Solla said. “As I look at myself, I was a child in a situation that even most adults couldn’t understand how to deal with.”

He continued his military service until 2006 and returned to Tennessee, Solla said. The Flowery Branch man said he spent many years self-medicating and suffering in silence, “trying to really medicate the pains of trauma.”