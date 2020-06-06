Vigil brings long silence, flickering candlelight, voices of many to honor George Floyd, others killed in police violence

Minutes after the sun had set on Gainesville, the only sounds on Jesse Jewell Parkway were the distant noises of midtown traffic: trains whistling, motors revving and cars honking.

For about eight minutes and 46 seconds, a crowd of roughly 300 people stood Saturday, June 6, in silence, tending to their candles’ flames flickering in a light breeze.

“All I saw when I looked out was unity, peace, love, joy. It was a very powerful moment,” said Jackie Lipscomb, a Newtown Florist Club board member who spearheaded the candlelight vigil.