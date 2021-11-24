Take a look inside new Hall County fire station

County officials said the total cost for the station was $2.8 million from SPLOST VII, the special-purpose local option sales tax.

The new station has nearly double the space of its predecessor, growing from 4,968 square feet to 9,000 square feet.

“To me it’s kind of like staying at a Marriott compared to like an America’s Best Value Inn,” firefighter Andrew Whitfield said. “It’s a lot bigger.”