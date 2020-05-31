Demonstrators block Jesse Jewell, fill Gainesville square on second night of protests

People gathered along Jesse Jewell Parkway for a second night of protesting Sunday, May 31, in Gainesville, blocking traffic along the road before heading for the downtown square where at least one person was arrested.

Officers took one man into custody after an incident in which a protester allegedly spray painted “KKK” on Old Joe, a statue of a Spanish-American War soldier that was modified and placed as a Confederate monument in 1909.

Elsewhere between the square and Jesse Jewell demonstrators lay in a parking lot with hands behind their backs feigning arrest.

A large law enforcement presence was at the square, many in riot gear, but otherwise, protests along Jesse Jewell were largely peaceful and without police presence — unlike Saturday, May 30, when protesters and law enforcement were nearly face-to-face in the middle of Jesse Jewell’s intersection at Main Street.