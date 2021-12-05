By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
These road closures are happening Sunday ahead of Christmas on Green Street
Christmas on Green Street commences at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, bringing holiday cheer and road closures to historic Gainesville.

Roadways will close to vehicle traffic at 2 p.m. beginning at the intersection of Thompson Bridge Road and Enota Avenue, and continuing to the intersection of E.E. Butler and Jesse Jewell parkways.

Riverside/Morningside Drive, which feeds into Thompson Bridge Road and Green Street, will also close to vehicle traffic, starting at its intersection with Enota Avenue.

Roads are slated to reopen at 8 p.m., according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The parade begins at 4 p.m. near First Baptist Church, located at 751 Green St., and concludes near Spring Street past the Rotary Tree.

Follow Christmas on Green Street on Facebook for additional details and updates.

