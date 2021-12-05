These road closures are happening Sunday ahead of Christmas on Green Street

Christmas on Green Street commences at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, bringing holiday cheer and road closures to historic Gainesville.
Roadways will close to vehicle traffic at 2 p.m. beginning at the intersection of Thompson Bridge Road and Enota Avenue, and continuing to the intersection of E.E. Butler and Jesse Jewell parkways.
Riverside/Morningside Drive, which feeds into Thompson Bridge Road and Green Street, will also close to vehicle traffic, starting at its intersection with Enota Avenue.
Roads are slated to reopen at 8 p.m., according to the Gainesville Police Department.
The parade begins at 4 p.m. near First Baptist Church, located at 751 Green St., and concludes near Spring Street past the Rotary Tree.
Follow Christmas on Green Street on Facebook for additional details and updates.