Rabies case reported in Lula area

A rabies case has been reported in the 8600 block of Forrester Road in North Hall.
A raccoon came in contact with a dog in the area, and the raccoon tested positive for rabies at the Georgia Public Health Lab.
This is the fifth confirmed case of rabies in Hall in 2020.
Signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you live see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.