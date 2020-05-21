BREAKING
Rabies case reported in Lula area
The Georgia Public Health Lab, Virology section confirmed Friday a raccoon, which was killed by a dog, tested positive for rabies. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Thompson Bridge Road, according to a statement released by Hall County government offices.

A raccoon came in contact with a dog in the area, and the raccoon tested positive for rabies at the Georgia Public Health Lab.

This is the fifth confirmed case of rabies in Hall in 2020.

Signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you live see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

