Public safety serenade: People get creative for social distancing birthdays

As a mom trying to figure out a plan for her son’s sixth birthday, Josie Rock said creativity “just kind of kicks into overdrive.”



“He’s been looking forward to his birthday since the day after his birthday last year,” Rock said of her son Asher, now 6.

Asher is no stranger to the Hall County Fire Services, who along with police are his heroes. He was a firefighter for a day in March 2017, and he runs out to the corner of the yard to say hello whenever he hears the sirens pass by his home.

Plenty passed by April 16, when members of Gainesville Police, Hall County Fire Services and Georgia State Patrol drove by with flashing lights, running their sirens and wishing the boy a happy birthday over their intercoms.

The public safety parade of officers and firefighters has become a more common occurrence during the shelter-in-place order and social distancing guidelines connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.