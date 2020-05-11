Probate Court will resume processing weapons carry licenses May 14

With Probate Court resuming processing of weapons carry license applications on Thursday, Judge Patty Laine said certain processes will be changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We try to answer every phone call that comes in to our office, but literally it has rung off the hook since the virus started,” she said.

Beginning 8 a.m. Thursday, May 14, the court will resume processing new and renewal applications while limiting the number of people in the courthouse.

Applicants are asked to print and complete the checklist before arriving at the fifth level of the Hall County Courthouse parking deck.

“There will be information there and an employee of the court will be able to assist you with reserving your spot in line and ensuring you are ready to proceed. We will ask that you remain in your vehicle for your safety and the safety of others,” according to the new Probate Court guidelines.

Applicants are asked to have their completed checklist and government-issued photo ID with them.

Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin signed an amended security order May 4 allowing Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies to screen those entering the courthouse with an infrared thermometer and ask questions related to COVID-19 symptoms. Those entering the courthouse are also required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.

Any weapons carry licenses that expired between Feb. 13 and June 12 is allowed up to 120 days after the printed expiration date to renew.

Laine said there are 498 applications “that are sitting online, waiting for the person to come in, sign their paperwork and answer their questions.”

“When we open up, our lobby will look different. We won’t have chairs that are all sitting side by side,” Laine said.