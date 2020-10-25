Pedestrian killed in crash on Athens Street in Gainesville

Updated Oct. 24 at 9:48 p.m.:
Police say "it appears" a vehicle left the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday, Oct. 24, on Athens Street at Athens Highway/U.S. 129.
Gainesville Police said a woman was killed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, though she has not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911.
Athens Street was closed around the time of the incident and reopened around 9:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, a spokesman for the Gainesville Police Department.
This is the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian that the department has investigated in the past two days.
Police were also investigating a wreck Friday, Oct. 23, on Thompson Bridge Road near Dunlap Landing Road.