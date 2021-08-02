By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Belton Bridge Road now reopened after closure due to downed power lines
Update: Belton Bridge Road has reopened, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Previous story: Belton Bridge Road between East Wind Drive and Main Street in Lula was closed around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, due to downed power lines, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the section of road also had a prior natural gas leak, which Atlanta Gas Light had contained with repairs underway.

“The damage is the result of a mobile home being pulled through the area,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

No further details were provided.

