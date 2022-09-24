No injuries reported in Gainesville house fire, officials said

Hall County firefighters put out a small house fire Saturday, Sept. 24, in the 100 block of Wildwood Circle in Gainesville.
Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and entered the home to put out the fire, said Kimberlie Ledsinger, spokeswoman for Hall County Fire Rescue.
No one was in the home at the time, she said.
Firefighters responded at 8:45 a.m. and were assisted by the Gainesville Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office, Ledsinger said.