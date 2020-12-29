No injuries reported in East Hall house fire

No injuries were reported after an East Hall house fire on Monday afternoon, according to Hall County Fire Services.
Hall County Fire Services initially reported that one person was home at the time of the fire, but later said five people were at home.
Fire personnel responded around 4:45 p.m. to the 3400 block of Silver Chase Court in Gainesville, where smoke and flames were coming from a 2,000-square-foot home.
Division Chief Zach Brackett said firefighters were able to extinguish and bring the fire under control around 5:15 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.
No further information was provided.