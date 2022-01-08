New Gainesville Fire Chief Brandon Ellis has plans for more stations, recruitment





“I remember hearing the lieutenant I was under … saying that the fire service would change drastically after that happened,” Ellis said. “It didn’t really sink home until looking back on it over the last 10, 12 years especially.”

Though he had grown up with a familiarity with the fire service, it was that day that taught him “the brotherhood” of the calling.

“You could see that there was that connection between somebody in North Georgia to somebody in New York that they’ve probably never met but did the same profession,” Ellis said.

Ellis will now lead the brotherhood at the Gainesville Fire Department, succeeding Fire Chief Jerome Yarbrough.

Yarbrough retired after 37 years with Gainesville Fire at the end of last year.

Ellis, who joined Gainesville Fire in 2004, said he was initially shocked when he got the news that he was selected as the new chief.

“When I put in for it, I honestly was putting in just to kind of get the experience,” Ellis said, though he added he still gave it a full effort and outlined his vision for the fire department.

Becoming fire chief was something he had envisioned early on in his career but had not set a hard goal on achieving, Ellis said.

“As I got older and more years of service, it was more realized, I guess,” Ellis said. “I started realizing that I do have a shot of making it.”

Paramedic Lt. Justin Carpenter met Ellis 13 years ago, and Ellis became his captain roughly three years ago. Carpenter described the chief as an honest and motivated person who was big on growth and development.

“Chief Yarbrough left a legacy behind that’s going to be hard to beat as far as his tenure and his personality, but Ellis brings kind of a new spark, if you will,” Carpenter said.

As the city continues to grow, Carpenter said he believes Ellis wants to continue growing the department as well to meet the city’s needs.

A growing city

In a joint interview with The Times, Ellis and Yarbrough discussed Gainesville’s growth and the plans for the department.

When Ellis started in 2004, he recalled the department having roughly 3,800 calls. In 2021, there were more than 13,000 calls handled by the city fire department.

Yarbrough said they are in the process of creating a fifth station — with the possibility of a sixth station — which would “sew up the territory that we cover” and give them the personnel to maintain their class one Insurance Services Office rating.

For the fifth station, Yarbrough said they have been focusing on the southeast corridor of the city on U.S. 129/Athens Highway southbound.

If he were to make a decision on a sixth station now, Yarbrough said it would probably go in the growing area closer to Oakwood.

City Manager Bryan Lackey did not return a request for comment Friday, Jan. 7, regarding fire station plans.

Ellis said in late December that he has had a preliminary look at the design for the fifth station.

He said he has had to temper expectations and timelines for his goals while watching the rapid growth of the city.

“If you push one of your goals but it doesn’t line up with the city growth, it’s just kind of wasted time,” Ellis said.

Another initiative Ellis has discussed with Yarbrough is recruitment within the local school system.

In recent hiring, a third to a half of the department’s hires might come from the Gainesville/Hall County area, while the rest come from around the state or even farther away.

“One of my big goals is trying to get the community more involved with the fire service,” Ellis said.

That idea includes building a program with the school system where they could meet with 11th and 12th grade students, along with their parents, to discuss the types of compensation and benefits that come with a firefighter’s career.

The concept: People with ties here will not be as easily uprooted by higher pay somewhere else.

“When you get them younger and their families are here and they grow up here, they feel a deeper connection right off the bat so money doesn’t entice them as much as someone who’s not from this area,” Ellis said.

Ellis said they are also trying to develop more programs for in-house training and have been looking at different ways to collaborate with other agencies to achieve this goal.

‘We roll pretty good’

Though there is change at the top, Ellis said they are going to “keep providing the best service we possibly can.”

Hall County’s department announced in November it was planning to rebrand to Hall County Fire and Rescue. When he saw the news about the county’s rebranding initiative, Ellis was asked if he had a similar objective

“I said no. We’ve been here for over 145 years,” Ellis said. “I said, ‘We roll pretty good. … I’m just going to make sure we put a little grease on the wheel to make sure it keeps rolling good.’”

Ellis is married and has two daughters.

Ellis met his wife, Dana Ellis, in the fire service, as she started as a firefighter/paramedic.

“When we had our first daughter, we decided that both of us couldn’t work that shift schedule,” Ellis said. “She’s a little bit smarter than I am, so we decided to send her to college.”

Dana Ellis works in nursing at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

When not in the fire station, Ellis said he likes to unwind with “anything outdoors,” whether it is hunting, fishing or camping.

When the weather is nicer, Ellis takes the top of his Jeep and listens to classic rock — AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd or The Eagles — while riding around

“If I’m stressed about something, I just get in the Jeep and just kind of ride around, listen to the radio and just hang out,” he said.