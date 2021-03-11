Murrayville house damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters were working Wednesday, March 10, to put out hotspots after a Murrayville home fire, according to authorities.
Hall County Fire Services responded before 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 5400 block of Stevenson Road, where almost a third of the house was in flames.
Division Chief Zach Brackett said firefighters were able to extinguish fire but were putting out the last hotspots around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County fire marshal’s office.