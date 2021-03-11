By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Murrayville house damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters extinguish hotspots Wednesday, March 10, at a Murrayville home. Provided by Zach Brackett

Hall County firefighters were working Wednesday, March 10, to put out hotspots after a Murrayville home fire, according to authorities.

Hall County Fire Services responded before 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 5400 block of Stevenson Road, where almost a third of the house was in flames.

Division Chief Zach Brackett said firefighters were able to extinguish fire but were putting out the last hotspots around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County fire marshal’s office.

