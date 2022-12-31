Lula lifts boil water advisory

Water in Lula is now safe to drink, according to city officials.



The city lifted a boil water advisory Saturday, Dec. 31, that was implemented as a precautionary measure Monday, Dec. 26, after frigid temperatures the previous weekend caused pipes of homes and businesses in the area to burst.

The city reported early last week that it had been losing more than 30,000 gallons of water an hour, with usage outpacing the system’s water production, spurring city officials to look for potential leaks as early as Christmas night.

City Manager Dennis Bergin provided a few tips in a press release Saturday, Dec. 31, for residents to consider to avoid similar issues from occurring in the future, reminding the public to find the source as to what might’ve caused pipes to burst as temperatures plunged.

“If you experienced busted pipes during the past cold snap, make sure you not only fix the pipe that busted, recognize why they busted and take preventive measures to correct the problem with ensuring hot and cold-water lines are not directly exposed to the elements,” Bergin said. “Insulate (exposed pipes) and be sure (to) place (and) build structures that eliminate the direct exposure to the elements.”

Municipalities throughout the region are said to have experienced similar water system issues after last weekend’s cold snap, including Alto, Helen and Cleveland.